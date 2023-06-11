"Hope CM too will answer..." says Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 : After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release a list of the special schemes dedicated to the state by the Centre, state BJP chief K Annamalai has taken a dig at the former, saying there is a lot of "fear on CM's face".

"I see a lot of fear on CM's face. Tomorrow we will answer all the questions of the CM and ask him what he has done for Tamil Nadu in the last two years. I hope he will answer our questions as well," Annamalai said while speaking to ANI.

He further claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu do not want Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and wish Assembly elections to be preponed by three years.

"The people of Tamil Nadu do not want DMK party to be in power and want Assembly elections to be preponed by three years so that Lok Sabha and Assembly elections can be held in 2024," the BJP leader said.

While speaking at Salem Party Functionaries Meeting, CM Stalin said, "BJP influence is reducing across the nation. Due to this, they could take any decision. By keeping the Karnataka election in mind they even would try to announce the Parliament election earlier."

He further asked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release a list of the special schemes dedicated to the state of Tamil Nadu by the Centre.

"The media are reporting that Union Minister Amit Shah is coming to Chennai to speak in a public meeting at Vellore. The reason for this is they are getting ready for the Parliament election. I am asking with a request, can Union Minister Amit Shah release a list of special schemes which were dedicated to the state of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Further, speaking about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state on Saturday, Annamalai said that Shah met very important people from Chennai who have made Tamil Nadu proud.

As the street lights on the road near the airport were not working when Union Minister Amit Shah was leaving the airport for his hotel in Guindy, Annamalai said that untimely power cuts are happening after the DMK governmnet came to power.

"It is a very unfortunate incident that when the Home Minister came there was a power failure. Untimely power cuts are happening after the DMK governmnet came to power. I hope the state government will take it seriously and ensure that such incidents do not happen again," the BJP state chief said.

