"How can an organisation be corrupt...," Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo on PM Modi jibe on Congress

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 7 : Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark on Congress and said that Congress is an organisation, how can an organisation be corrupt, a person can be corrupt.

"Congress is an organisation, how can an organisation be corrupt, a person can be corrupt. When there was a State's Public Distribution System (PDS) scam...why is there no investigation for that?" asked Chhattisgarh Deputy CM.

He further said, "This is a deliberate attempt at a one-way investigation towards the party...we will continue to do our work for the welfare of the people..."

Earlier today in Chhattisgarh at Vijay Sankalp Maharally in Raipur, PM Modi sharpened his attack against the Congress party and said, "A big 'panja' (palm) has stood like a wall in front of the development of Chhattisgarh. This is the 'panja' of Congress, which is snatching your rights from you. This 'panja' has decided that it will loot and ruin Chhattisgarh.'

It comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired salvos at Congress in Chhattisgarh, launching an all-out attack over Rs 2,161 crore liquor scam under Bhupesh Baghel Government.

He said, "One of the 36 promises made in Congress's manifesto was liquor ban in the state. 5 years on and the Congress govt has committed thousands of crores of liquor scam. Newspapers are filled with reports on the same."

He added that the Cong government has betrayed the mothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh. "The (liquor scam) commission money has allegedly gone to Cong's kitty," PM said.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, PM Modi in clear reference to Congress said those who are stained in corruption are trying to stitch an Opposition Unity.

"Those stained are trying to come together today. Those who used to curse each other, they have now started finding excuses to come together," PM Modi said.

In the same breath, he went on to say that if Congress is the guarantee of corruption, then Modi is the guarantee of action against corruption.

"Without corruption, Congress cannot even breathe. Corruption is the biggest ideology of Congress."

Chhattisgarh, where BJP is at present in the Opposition, is among the states who are scheduled to go to Assembly polls later this year. The other four states are Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh.

