'HRERA Gurugram announced 7,000 judgements in five years'

Gurugram, Feb 5 Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram, Chairman K.K. Khandelwal, said that the authority's court has announced more than 7,000 judgements within five years under his chairmanship.

"The vision of our Chief Minister was to bring relief to homebuyers and help boost the real estate sector. HRERA Gurugram has done that job well in five years and the authority will continue to do good work," Khandelwal, whose last working day was Saturday (February 4).

"The tenure of five years witnessed a global pandemic that affected the functioning of the court also. The court worked only 900 days in five years tenure and it heard 60 to 100 cases a day and decided 8 to 10 judgements daily," he said.

Khandelwal said: "The court has decided 4,115 cases of the delayed possession charges (DPC) in which complaints got Rs 3,500 crore from defaulter promoters."

Similarly, "the court decided 2,246 cases of complaints of refund in which complaints received Rs 2,500 crore from the promoters. Such recovery from promoters was unbelievable in the pre-RERA era", said the Chairman.

"Now promoters are complying with the rules and acts. And currently, more than 3.5 lakh units in different projects registered with the Authority are directly under its supervision. More than 2.54 lakh units have already been delivered to allottees by promoters. It is a great achievement," said Khandelwal.

The HRERA Gurugram has received 25,509 complaints to date, of which 12,640 cases were pursued further by the complainants through the court and the remaining 12,869 cases have been settled between the parties outside court due to interventions of HRERA.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 is an Act of the Parliament of India which seeks to protect homebuyers as well as to boost investments in the real estate industry. The Act also acts as an adjudicating body for speedy dispute resolution.

As of date, 21,370.79255 acres and 953 colonies are under the HRERA purview for supervision and 693 projects and 2028 agents are registered with HRERA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor