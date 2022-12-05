Hry: State Vigilance Bureau nabs politician, books officials for fraud

Gurugram, Dec 5 The Gurugram division of the State Vigilance Bureau has arrested builder and local leader Vashisht Kumar Goyal and booked the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials for alleged fraud in its commercial property located in Sector 23-23A in the district.

The FIR was registered against Goyal and other HSVP officials under relevant sections of the IPC, including the Prevention of Corruption Act at the State Vigilance police station.

According to the officials, a complaint was received at the State Vigilance Bureau against Rishiraj Director M/s RR Foundation Engineering Pvt. Ltd and Estate Officer of HSVP in May 2019.

It was alleged in the complaint that the respondent had auctioned a commercial shop number 30 of HSVP located in Sector 23-23A in 1997.

The HSVP had also issued the allotment letter in December 1997 but it was cancelled in April 1998 due to not submitting of 15 per cent booking amount.

Thereafter, the respondent revision and appeal were also cancelled in 1999, 2000, 2008 and 2011.

It is alleged that despite chief administration instructions, the then Haryana Urban Development Authority estate officer Mukesh Kumar Solanki had issued a reallotment letter for the property in June 2018 at the same price after 21 years.

"In April 2010 Rishiraj fraudulently executed the General Power of Attorney (GPA) of the shop number 8 and 30 at Ateli in Mahendergarh in favour of Vashisht Kumar Goyal with the help of department officials despite having no ownership right on the property," the FIR said.

According to the FIR, the estate officer without having prior permission from its senior officials wrongly issued the re-allotment letter of the said property in favour of the alleged persons which causes a huge revenue loss to the state government.

According to the officials, departmental inquiry has been recommended against a senior IAS official who also disobeyed the department rules and norms in the matter.

