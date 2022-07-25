'Hypocritical': AIUDF MLA criticises Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam on Monday termed the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as 'hypocritical'.

According to AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from the RSS which "never raised the Indian flag in its office."

Speaking to ANI, Islam said, "Proud that we have completed 75 years of Independence...It (Har Ghar Tiranga) doesn't prove it'll spread patriotism. Mr Modi has come from RSS which never raised the Indian flag in its office. So, I think it's a hypocritical decision."

He added that "Patriotism is in the heart."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Friday to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

According to the Ministry of Culture, State, Union Territories, and Ministries are participating extensively in the campaign with full fervour. NGOs and Self-Help Groups from various places are already contributing toward making 'Har Ghar Tiranga', an iconic benchmark in the success of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Places such as Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, and Mandala in Madhya Pradesh are proving themselves to be iconic examples of showcasing people's participation or Jan Bhagidari in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. This campaign aims to have flags hoisted across the country from August 13-15.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday urged the people to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. He also recalled the monumental courage and efforts of those who dreamt of a flag for free India.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag."

Meanwhile, 80 lakh national flags will be hoisted in houses, offices and commercial establishments across Assam from August 13 to 15, 2022.

According to the official release, this will be done as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, being implemented by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the celebration of the 75 years of Independence. Under this initiative, 20 crore tricolours will be hoisted across the country with the active participation of the public.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the national flag.

In Assam, the Cultural Affairs Department has started preparations for the successful implementation of the programme with the Panchayat and Rural Development, Information & Public Relations Department and other govt departments. Accordingly, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department has started the production of national flags of different sizes locally through Self-Help Groups.

The department will also set up stalls at district and village levels so that national flags can be made available for purchase by the public at their nearest locations.

The government of India has taken various steps to ensure the supply of flags across India. All Post Offices in the country shall start selling flags from August 1, 2022. In addition, state governments have also tied up with various stakeholders for the supply and sale of flags. The Indian National Flag has also been registered on the GeM portal.

The Centre has also tied up with various e-commerce websites and self-help groups to streamline the process of the supply of the flags.

( With inputs from ANI )

