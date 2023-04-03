I am ready to compete from Kolar and the High Command’s decision is final”: Former Chief Minister Karnataka Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, who has announced that the 2023 polls would be his last, has already been fielded from his home territory of Varuna (Mysuru district), by the Congress party. Though Siddaramaiah is eager to contest from Kolar as well. He said, “I am mentally ready to compete from Kolar and the High Command’s decision is final.”While speaking at a preliminary meeting on Saturday about the 'Jai Bharat' convention to be held on April 9 under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that this is a national defense program and this is not any kind of political rally. If it was for politics, there would not have been so much interest and dedication. The Constitution and democracy are in danger and attempts are being made to take away the freedom of expression," he expressed concern.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi conducted Bharat Eykyata Yatra with the aim of creating a sense of peace, unity, and harmony in the country. He criticized Modi and Amit Shah because of this yatra and they are doing hate politics in the background. State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Is it a crime to call thieves - thieves? 'In the last eight years, the country's industrialists lost about Rs 25 lakh crore. They looted, fled the country, and are living a comfortable life abroad. Is it a crime to call the thieves who have looted the money of the people of the country as thieves?''

K.H. Muniyappa, Former Union Minister said that there is danger and democracy is being killed. The struggle is going on to save democracy, constitution, and freedom. We all have to fight together to empower Rahul.Former Speaker, Ramesh Kumar, AICC Secretary Abhishek Dutt, Legislative Council Member Nazir Ahmed, M.L. Anil Kumar, MLA S.N. Narayanaswamy, Nanjegowda, Rupakala Sashidhar were present on the occasion. According to a senior congress party worker, “If Siddaramaiah gives enough time to his constituencies, the other Congress seats may suffer. If he overlooks his seats, he may risk losing both,” Varuna is currently represented by his son Yathindra.

Congress has not yet announced any candidate for Kolar and Badami, which Siddaramaiah currently represents.Earlier from the two seats BJP and JD(S) chose strong candidates against Siddaramaiah. In 2018 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) B Sriramulu contested against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Badami assembly constituency in North Karnataka.This time the situation is seeing slightly different and Siddaramaiah may not face a tough contest as in Varuna he has a stronghold and he has the solid support of powerful local functionaries, including KR Ramesh Kumar, Krishna Byre Gowda, KH Muniyappa and K Srinivas Gowda. His son Yathindra has also earned a good name and he can take care of the campaigning in Varuna.