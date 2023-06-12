I will remind party over providing free LPGs to Goans: C.T. Ravi

Panaji, June 12 BJP's Goa desk in-charge C.T. Ravi on Monday said that he will remind his party in the state about its poll promise of providing three LPG cylinders annually to people.

Addressing a press conference here, Ravi said that he will remind the government. "I will remind (the party) about this," he said.

Opposition in Goa on many occasions have targeted the BJP government for failing to provide cooking gas as assured by them during elections.

After coming to power, the BJP government had said that the scheme is only for BPL and not for everyone. But so far has failed to even provide a scheme to this section.

During the assembly election in Karnataka, Congress had attacked BJP over announcing a similar scheme for the neighbouring state.

Hitting out at BJP, then, over the promise of providing free LPG cylinder to BPL families of Karnataka, Congress had said that it is a political gimmick and 'jumla' of the saffron party to woo votes, which they applied in Goa and never fulfilled it.

Congress leader Amarnath Panjikar had said: "One year has passed for the BJP government in Goa. During the 2022 assembly election BJP had promised three free LPG cylinders in its manifesto, which has not come into reality."

