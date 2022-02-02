I will speak on Saturday: Suspended former Kerala CPI-M MLA Rajendran

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 Suspended from the CPI-M for an year, former three-time legislator from Devikulam, S.Rajendran will break his silence on the matter on Saturday.

This was informed by Rajendran at his residence in Munnar on Wednesday.

"I am meeting the media on Saturday," said Rajendran.

In December, the Idukki district committee of the CPI-M had recommended the party state committee for the immediate action against him, which was promptly done, in January.

Asked if he would appeal to the appeal committee of the party for taking him back, he said: "I did not go out of the party. I am not going to appeal against their decision. Like in the judicial system, when evidence are presented and the judgement is made, I have nothing against the state committee, which suspended me," Rajendran said. For the past eight months he has been idling and has not been practicing his profession-politics.

Rajendran has been one of the tallest CPI-M leader in Idukki district and had represented the Devikulam Assembly constituency for three terms from 2006 onwards.

He was deeply upset when the party rejected his request for a fourth term and wished to contest the 2021 April 6 Assembly polls, but that was turned down by the party.

Even though the party was able to retain the seat, the party ordered a probe into his indifference and a two-member party probe committee recently reported its findings accusing him of gross indiscipline by a responsible party leader and recommended for stripping his party membership for a year.

Incidentally, Idukki district is the stronghold of the CPI-M where the mainstay of the party is the thousands of estate workers, as this area is dominated by cardamom and tea plantations and the party is divided between Rajendran and former State Power Minister M.M.Mani , presently a legislator.

Mani- known for his razor sharp tongue has been going hammer and tongs against Rajendran and has been critical of Rajendran's defiance and went to the extent of saying, "Rajendran was made a legislator for three terms (Devikulam Assembly constituency) besides he had a term as the President of the Idukki district panchayat. What more should our party give," said Mani then.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor