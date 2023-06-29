Implementing Uniform Civil Code will "infringe" on fundamental rights: Kerala Muslim cleric

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 29 : Imam of the famed Palayam Juma Masjid in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday said implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which the Central government has mooted, will "infringe upon" the people's fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the country.

"Uniform Civil Code is opposed to fundamental rights. Uniform Civil Code affects the right to live as per one's faith while the Constitution of India gives the freedom to practise and propagate all religions. Implementing the Uniform Civil Code will infringe on the rights under Article 25 of the Constitution. Uniform Civil Code is not more important than fundamental rights," Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Maulavi said in his address to people on Eid-al-Adha.

He further urged that the Centre should withdraw its decision to implement the UCC and also said the central government should avoid "the politics of polarization".

"Major riots are happening in Manipur killing more than a hundred people. Many churches have been destroyed. There has been polarisation amongst minorities. Manipur is telling us that the politics of polarisation will destroy the nation's peace. There will not be a solution to this with mere discussion. Government should be ready to stay away from politics of polarisation to avoid Manipur repeating in other places," Maulavi said

"We are using this auspicious day to stand in solidarity with the people of Manipur," he said.

PM Narendra Modi had recently called for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the country.

On Tuesday, while addressing BJP workers at an event in Bhopal, the prime minister said that the country cannot run on two laws and that the Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

PM's statement triggered a nationwide debate with several opposition leaders accused him of raising the UCC issue for political gains ahead of the upcoming elections.

