Imran had 'illicit relationship' with Bushra, claims her ex-husband's servant

Islamabad, Dec 6 Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's marriage with Bushra Bibi has been challenged and contested in the Pakistani courts by her ex-husband Khawar Farid Maneka, whose servant has alleged that Bushra Bibi had "illicit relationship" with Khan and that both would meet in closed room at Maneka's residence under the sneer of spiritual healing.

The housekeeper of Khawar Farid Maneka has recorded his statement before the court stating that he was an eye-witness to multiple times when Khan and Bushra Bibi were engaged in a sexual encounter at Maneka's residence.

Muhammad Latif, an old employee of Maneka appeared before the Civil Judge, where he claimed that former PTI Chairman used to come to Bushra Bibi's house and both used to go to a room together.

"Maneka used to ask me to go to the room and keep an eye on them but both used to abuse me and ask me to go out when I used to visit the room," he stated.

"When Bushra Bibi would not pick up Maneka's call, he would call me and tell me to go into the room. I have also forced Khan out of the house on the directions of Maneka," he added.

"Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had an illicit relationship," said Latif, claiming that he had seen both engaging sexually multiple times.

The controversy around the marriage of Khan has taken an ugly turn after Khawar Maneka gave an interview, in which he said that his then wife Bushra was in constant contact with Khan and would meet him privately without his permission.

Maneka stated that he was serving in the customs department in Karachi when Khan used to visit his house to meet his wife Bushra behind his back.

Maneka also has claimed that after getting a "forced divorce" from him, Bushra bibi got married to Imran Khan without completing her "Iddat" (a period of at least 90 days required to complete by the female before getting married elsewhere)".

Khan, after getting married on January 1, 2018 realised that the marriage was illegal as Bushra Bibi had not completed her iddat. It was this reason why a second nikkah ceremony was done in February, 2018.

Khan has rejected the allegations leveled against him by Maneka, stating that he saw Bushra Bibi's face only on the day of the NIkkah (Islamic Marriage).

However, Maneka's claims are being questioned as his latest statements are proving that his previous praises about Khan and Bushra Bibi, were completely false. Many believe that Maneka is lying on many things in his claims.

"Maneka is lying to a great extent. But not all is false. Maneka claims of illicit relationship of his then wife and Imran Khan have now been confirmed and put on record by at least four persons, which can have serious consequences and repercussions by both law of the land and the Islamic Shariah for Imran Khan," said senior journalist Javed Chaudhry.

