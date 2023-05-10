Imran Khan indicted on Toshakhana case

Islamabad, May 10 PTI Chairman Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case on Wednesday, a day after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, local media reported.

Separately, an accountability court reserved its verdict on the NAB's plea seeking 14-day remand of Khan, former Pakistan Prime Minister. Both the hearings were held at the Islamabad Police Lines, which was given the status of a court venue as a "one-time dispensation" late on Monday night, amid tight security, Dawn reported.

Additional and District Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar presided over the hearing concerning the Toshakhana case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had sought proceedings under the criminal law against the PTI chief. The ECP had approached the court on the matter on a reference filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year, Dawn reported.

The reference alleges that Imran had "deliberately concealed" details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana - a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept - during his time as the prime minister and proceeds from their reported sales, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the accountability court reserved its verdict on the graft watchdog's request for Khan's 14-day remand. Judge Mohammad Bashir presided over the hearing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor