'Imran Khan is 100% in trouble, as all allies are on oppn side,' says key ally

Lahore, March 16 Pakistan Punjab Assembly Speaker and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi rang alarm bells for Imran Khan, saying that the prime minister was "100 per cent" in trouble because of the no-confidence motion against him, Express Tribune reported.

In an interview with a private news channel, the PML-Q leader – a major ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the Centre and in Pak Punjab – criticised the Prime Minister, saying that he had a desire for revenge, which was not the way to govern.

"Imran Khan is 100 per cent in trouble, as all allies are on the opposition side," Elahi said. "The government 100 per cent lacks wisdom and understanding. The prime minister has a great desire for revenge, which is evident from the fact that he puts everyone in NAB [National Accountability Bureau]. There are no such ways to govern," he added.

Elahi said that when Moonis Elahi delivered his speech, "we started receiving threats from NAB". "There are a lot of inexperienced people among the rulers," he said. "They should have learned first. If they come down, they will learn," he added. "The government is under threat from its own people."

Elahi termed the opposition alliance among the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) "strong and lasting", saying: "When opponents are united against one person, bitterness among them is forgotten", Express Tribune reported.

The Punjab Assembly speaker backed the opposition's claim that it had more votes than the number required for the success of the no-confidence motion. "The opposition is right to say that they have more people. And 'surprises' have yet to come," the former Punjab chief minister said.

