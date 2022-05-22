Imran Khan says long march to Islamabad from May 25

Peshawar, May 22 PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday announced that his party's long march towards Islamabad for the country's "battle for real freedom" will begin on May 25, media reported.

"Today we held our core committee meeting and made (important) decisions," Imran Khan, flanked by the who's who of PTI leadership, said at a press conference in Peshawar.

"The biggest (question) was when to begin the long march, and we have decided.

"I want to give a little background of how we reached here. There was a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan from the US. In this regime change, they used locals — the most corrupt people, who were ready to become part of any conspiracy to save their corruption.

"This conspiracy was hatched eight months ago and I was alerted about it in June, and after August, I fully understood what was happening. We did our best that somehow this conspiracy could be voided but unfortunately we couldn't stop it," he said.

The PTI Chairman explained in detail his allegations of conspiracy as well as the purpose of his march before announcing the date, Dawn reported.

"I want people from all (walks of life) to come because this is Jihad, and not politics. I've decided and told all my team that we have to be ready to sacrifice our lives."

Imran Khan indicated that the march would convert into a sit-in and continue until his demands are accepted. "We will never under any situation accept them. No matter how long we have to remain in Islamabad, we will remain there."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor