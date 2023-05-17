Imran won't resist search operation at his residence against 'terrorists' if shown warrant

Lahore, May 17 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that if the police come with a search warrant to carry out a search operation at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, he will not resist the move, media reports said.

"I have just heard that 40 terrorists are hiding at my residence. Please do come here [but] in a civilised manner and don't attempt to storm my residence," he said while addressing his supporters from his Lahore residence on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

Earlier, the PTI chief had said in a tweet: "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has [sic] surrounded my house."

His statement came as the interim Punjab government has given a 24-hour deadline to the PTI to hand over the "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at the former Prime Minister's Zaman Park residence to the police.

"PTI should handover these terrorists or the law will take its course," said caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday.

He also added that the government is aware about the presence of these "terrorists" as it has credible intelligence report, Geo News reported.

"The intelligence report that has come is very alarming," said Mir, adding that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

Meanwhile, all the roads leading to Khan's Zaman Park residence have been blocked by the police, Dawn reported.

Video footage from the site showed a huge contingent of Punjab police outside the ex-premier's residence.

