In 8 years, haven't allowed anything that would make citizens hang 'head in shame': PM Modi

As the Bharatiya Janata Party inches closer to celebrating its eight-year anniversary at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the "honest efforts" of his government towards the "service of the motherland" stating that he has not let any such thing happen "even by mistake" that would make the citizens of the country "hang their heads in shame".

The Prime Minister was addressing after the inauguration of a newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot.

PM Modi said that his government has given a new impetus to the development of the country following the 'mantra' of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

"The BJP is completing its eight years of service to the nation at the Centre. I want to bow down to acknowledge every resident of Gujarat for the teachings that you gave to me and how to live for society. On the basis of that, I have left no stone unturned in the service of the motherland in these eight years. It is the virtue of this land and the soil of revered Bapu and Sardar Patel that I have not let anything happen in the eight years even by mistake, I have neither allowed nor personally done any such work that would make you or even a single citizen of India hang their head in shame," the Prime Minister said.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Patel, PM Modi said that his government is making efforts to make India of their dreams.

"We have prioritized good governance, service of the poor, and welfare of the poor in these years. We have made honest efforts to make India of the dreams of revered Bapu and Sardar Patel. Bapu wanted an India that would empower the poor, Dalit, tribals and women; where hygiene and health become a way of life; whose economic system has indigenous solutions," he said.

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to his home state which is slated to hit the polls later this year, also inaugurated the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol in Gandhinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor