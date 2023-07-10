In ‘Naya J&K’ people-centric projects take precedence over political rhetoric

Srinagar, July 10 People-centric projects taking precedence over political rhetoric in ‘Naya Jammu and Kashmir’ have led to development becoming a priority. The government's efforts in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, employment generation, and entrepreneurship have propelled the region towards progress and prosperity.

J&K, once considered a disturbed zone, has emerged as a vibrant and dynamic region, leaving behind a legacy of development that would benefit generations to come.

Till August 5, 2019 -- when the Centre announced its decision to scrap J&K's so-called special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories --development projects were scarce, and the region lagged behind in crucial socio-economic indicators.

According to the official data in 2018, only 9,229 projects were completed but the focused attention on infrastructure development provided a new direction to the region.

In 2021-22, J&K achieved a milestone of 50,726 projects which was five times higher than the 2018 figure of 9,229 projects. This year 93,000 development projects are set to get completed. Despite the consistent funding cost, this surge in project numbers demonstrates the government's commitment to build in 'Naya J&K'.

J&K witnesses a shift in priorities

It may be recalled that till 2019, development used to figure at the bottom of the agenda of the former rulers. However, over the past four years, there has been a remarkable shift in priorities, with a strong emphasis on people-centric projects and improving the quality of life of the common people.

Projects likeQazigund-Banihaltunnel on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River are engineering marvels that have brought Kashmir closer to the rest of the country.

In the power sector, completion of Uri Phase 2nd (aggregate capacity 3636 MWs was stalled before 2019. TheMoUwas signed with NHPC on January 3, 2021 which led to three powerprojects with a total installed capacity of 2894 MWs viz. Uri (stage 2nd),Dulhasti(stage 2nd) andSawalkoteHEP getting completed in record time.

In the health sector, 16 medical colleges, 14 tertiary care hospitals, 20 district hospitals, 1578 other healthcare Institutions, two AIIMS, two state cancerinstitutesand 15 nursing colleges have been added after 2019. Intake capacity of MBBS course has been increased by 600 seats, PG by 68 seats and DNB by 140 seats.

In the safe drinking water sector, household tap water connections went up by 31 per cent as compared to before 2019. Twenty seven Jal Jeevan Missions were started. Two major irrigation projects,vizMain Ravi Canal, Rs 62crore, and third stage ofTrallift irrigation scheme Rs 45crorewere completed.

Comprehensive flood management plan of River Jhelum and its tributaries, phase 1 costing Rs 399.29crorewas completed.

Peace returns, quality of life improves

This shift has contributed to the return of peace to J&K after three decades, allowing the region to compete with other States and Union Territories in the country.

In 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir' development has taken the centre stage. The government has focused on addressing the concerns that touch the skin of a common man.

The people-centric approach adopted by the administration has greatly improved the quality of life of the common man. Infrastructural development, including road networks, bridges, and transportation systems, have connected remote areas and facilitated the movement of goods and services.

Building a strong road network has opened up new economic opportunities and enhanced accessibility to essential services such as healthcare and education.

The establishment of schools, colleges, and vocational training centers has ensured that the youth of J&K have access to quality education, equipping them with the skills necessary for a brighter future.

The renewed focus on development has stimulated economic growth in J&K. The establishment of industries and promotion of entrepreneurship has created a favorable business environment, attracting investments and generating employment opportunities.

The growth of tourism, facilitated by improved infrastructure and enhanced security measures, has further contributed to economic development. The region's natural beauty and cultural heritage have become major attractions for domestic and international tourists, leading to increased revenue and job creation in sectors such as hospitality and handicrafts.

One of the primary aspects of development prioritization in J&K has been the strengthening of infrastructure. Major projects, such as the construction of highways, tunnels, and airports, have not only improved connectivity within the region but also enhanced J&K's integration with the rest of the country. This has resulted in increased trade and investment opportunities, fostering economic growth.

Additionally, the improvement of power and water supply infrastructure has addressed long-standing issues, ensuring a more reliable and sustainable supply for both urban and rural areas.

Development goes beyond realms of infrastructure

Development in J&K has gone beyond the realms of infrastructure and economic growth. The administration has recognized the importance of preserving and promoting the region's rich socio-cultural heritage.

Efforts have been made to revive traditional arts, crafts, and festivals, providing artisans and cultural practitioners with platforms to showcase their talents.

This has not only helped in preserving the local heritage but has also given a boost to tourism and created avenues for socio-economic development. Furthermore, initiatives have been taken to promote gender equality, empower women, and improve healthcare services, resulting in a more inclusive and progressive society.

The return of peace to J&K after three decades of Pakistan sponsored turmoil has been a crucial outcome of the development prioritization efforts. The concerted focus on development has instilled a sense of security among the residents encouraging economic activities.

The dedicated efforts put in by the security forces to ensure law and order has created an environment conducive to progress and prosperity.

This shift from a disturbed zone to a vibrant and peaceful region has garnered positive attention both nationally and internationally, silencing critics and allowing the nationalist people to take the forefront.

J&K's emergence as a top performer in the country is a testament to the transformative power of development prioritization, allowing the region to overcome long-standing challenges and forge a path towards progress and prosperity.

After the revocation of Article 370 -- a temporary provision in the Constitution -- a new dawn has broken out in J&K. It is characterized by a fresh perspective on development and progress.

Bold decisions

Besides focusing on development the government took bold decisions like permanently abolishing the Durbar Move, a practice started by monarchs and followed by the elected representatives of people for 150-years in letter and spirit. It had been a massive drain on the exchequer.

The practice involved transporting files in hundreds of trucks between Srinagar and Jammu annually. There used to be a tradition of ferrying files in 270 trucks from Srinagar to Jammu and vice-versa. As many as 1000 rooms were hired in Srinagar and 800 in Jammu every year to accommodate officers. The politicians enjoyed the privilege of having two official residences one in Srinagar and another in Jammu.

During the past four years nearly 400 government services have been made accessible online under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA). These services have been streamlined to ensure prompt delivery.

In cases where an official fails to provide a birth certificate within 15 days, the matter is automatically escalated to higher authorities, and appropriate action is taken.

The government has laid emphasis on providing accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services to all residents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor