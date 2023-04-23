In organisational revamp, AAP appoints Kerala state president, national general secretary

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its bid to expand its wings in South India has made an orgsational revamp and appointed Advocate Vinod Wilson Mathew as the new president of its Kerala unit and PC Cyriac as National Joint Secretary on Saturday.

The party also appointed two State Vice Presidents, one State General Secretary, two State Secretaries, one State Treasurer, 10 different Wings Presidents and 14 District Presidents.

AAP will bring new faces and have an orgsational revamp in Kerala after the local body polls, said the then party State election in-charge Vinod Mathew Wilson in February this year.

"AAP has decided to contest in three panchayat wards and one block panchayat ward in Kerala in the upcoming local body bypolls. AAP is contesting against the immoral politics of the CPI(M) in Kerala. We will perform well in these seats and open an account in Kerala," the AAP leader told media persons.

Wilson said, "AAP National Committee has decided to find new faces who can influence Kerala and bring them to the leadership of the party in Kerala." He said such names will be announced in the coming time.

Attacking Congress, the AAP leader said the main opposition party in Kerala has been showing a "disappointing performance".

Wilson said AAP's new orgzational structure in Kerala will soon be in place. He said the party had already held protests across Kerala including the Raj Bhavan March against the Ad issue and issues pertaining to the budget.

