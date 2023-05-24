"Increase OBC reservations from 21 pc to 27 pc in Rajasthan", Congress MLA submits memorandum to state OBC commission

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 24 : Congress MLA Harish Chaudhary on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Other Backward Class (OBC) Commission demanding an increase in the OBC reservations from 21 per cent to 27 per cent.

MLA Harish Chowdhary along with the office bearers of the OBC Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti met the Rajasthan OBC Commission Chairman to discuss the current system of existing OBC reservations in the state.

In this regard he took to Twitter and said, "Along with the Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, a memorandum was given today in a meeting with Other Backward Classes Commission Chairman Bhanvru Khan, demanding to increase the reservation of OBC from 21 to 27 per cent in Rajasthan on the lines of the Central Government."

He also said that the Central government should reveal the data of the caste-based census to the public.

"Census conducted by the central government should make the data public on the basis of caste so that the existing system of reservation can be amended on the basis of it. The caste census should be done at its own level in the state and the caste census should be collected on the basis that the existing OBC reservation should be increased from 21 per cent to 27 per cent. The youth are not getting the proper benefits of reservation and justice is not being done to them," he said.

He further demanded that the Rajasthan Government should also conduct its own caste census and added that the reservation provided to Most Backward Classes (MBC) has nothing to do with OBC.

"5 per cent reservation being given to MBC (Most Backward Class) in Rajasthan has nothing to do with OBCs, currently, OBCs are getting 21 per cent reservation in Rajasthan which should be increased to 27 per cent," he said.

