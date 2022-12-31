'Incubation Centre' at NRDC to provide multi-dimensional support to startups

New Delhi, Dec 31 With a view to provide multi-dimensional support to startups, Union Minister of State(Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh has inaugurated the "Incubation Centre" at the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) here.

The Minister pointed out that the Corporation is providing support to startups through its various activities like IP Filing support to startups, incubation support for nurturing startups through its incubators at NRDC HQ, CSIR-NAL and CSIR-IMMT, Technology Development fund, Seed Funding to early stage start-up, Association with DPIIT for recognising start-ups, and and finally Association with IOCL for mentoring and monitoring of start-ups.

Jitendra Singh has urged the Team NRDC to take a wholesome approach to establish a national level facility which should provide one-stop solution to all the needs of the ever growing startups ecosystem of the country.

He said, it must house facilities like TRL assessment, IP exchange, Design clinic, Model Incubation facility etc.In order to find World market for Indian Technologies, NRDC should aim to provide technology transfer services through hub and spoke model, especially to African and Asian Countries, the Minister added.

The Minister said, as PSU, NRDC is focussed on securing and translating the IPR through various value addition activities carried out like Technology Evaluation, Basic Engineering, Market Surveys, etc. and providing its bit to make India truly "Atmanirbhar".

NRDC has created the facilities for incubating start-ups and is also promoting beneficial schemes to provide support in terms of funding, mentoring, IP assistance and other allied services to the startups. In the last one year, the Corporation has established three Incubation Centres and one Outreach Centre.

Another Outreach Centre is planned for inauguration in January 2023 at Guwahati to promote startups in the northeast.

A total of 10,000 startups have received support in respect of IP filing, incubation and start-up registration so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor