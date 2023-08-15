India, China hold 19th round of corp commander level talks, agree to resolve issues expeditiously

New Delhi, Aug 15 India and China held the 19th round of corp commander level meeting at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point.

During the meeting, which was held on the Indian side on August 13-14, both the sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector, a government statement said on Tuesday.

"In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner. They have agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels," the statement added.

In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas.

