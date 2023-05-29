"India has made different identity on global stage under PM Modi," says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 29 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that India has made a different identity on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing the media, CM Dhami said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made a different identity on the global stage. The way he is respected in foreign visits is an honour for every Indian. Today the whole world is looking at India as a new hope."

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special attachment to Uttarakhand.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special attachment to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Under his guidance, in the last nine years, rapid work has been done in every field in Uttarakhand. Rapid work has been done in the state in the field of the Bharat Mala project, all-weather road, rail connectivity, education, medical, infrastructure, and connectivity. Kedarnath's reconstruction work is going on fast. Works are in progress under the master plan at Badrinath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated his every moment to the service of the country," CM Dhami said.

Chief Minister Dhami also said that his government's full attention is on 'Navratnas' of development.

"In this, the first gem -the work of reconstruction of Kedarnath-Badrinath Dham with a cost of Rs 1300 crore, the second gem is the work of Gaurikund-Kedarnath and Govindghat-Hemkunt Sahib ropeways at a cost of Rs 2.5 thousand crore, the third gem is the work of making the mythological temples of Kumaon grand. For this, the work of the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission is being done. Under this, 16 temples have been included in the first phase. Fourth Ratna is the rapid promotion of homestay in the entire state. Fifth Ratna is the development of 16 eco-tourism destinations in the state," he said.

"Sixth Ratna is the rapid expansion of health services in Uttarakhand, AIIMS satellite centre is also being built in Udham Singh Nagar. The seventh Ratna is the Tehri Lake Development Project costing about Rs 2 thousand crores is being worked. Eighth Ratna- Rishikesh-Haridwar is being developed as the capital of adventure tourism and yoga and work on the ninth Ratna- Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line will start soon," he added.

On the occasion, Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan mentioned the achievements of the Central Government in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Free food grains to 80 crore people under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, tap water to 11.88 crore people, 11.72 crore toilets were constructed under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the National Commission for Backward Classes was given constitutional status. 48.27 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened in the country, more than 03 crore houses were given under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. 37 crore Ayushman Bharat health accounts have been created in the country," he said.

"6000 rupees are being given annually to more than 11 crore farmers through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Affordable and accessible health services are being made available to all. During the Kovid period, India made two indigenous vaccines, which helped other countries apart from Indians. Road, rail, and air connectivity expanded rapidly in the country. Rapid work was done in every field to strengthen the health facilities," he added.

