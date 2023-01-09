India has robust defence manufacturing ecosystem: Rajnath

New Delhi, Jan 9 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that for India's growing defence industrial capabilities, efforts are being made towards enhancing manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the emerging areas of drones, cyber-tech, Artificial Intelligence, radars, etc.

He said that a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem has been created which has led to the emergence of India as a leading defence exporter in recent years.

The defence exports have grown by eight times in the last five years and now India is exporting to over 75 countries.

Singh said this at 'Ambassadors' Roundtable conference' for the forthcoming Aero India 2023, on Monday. He chaired the Roundtable conference.

The reach-out event was attended by Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Charge d'affaires and Defence Attaches of over 80 countries.

The Defence Minister invited the representatives from across the world to attend Asia's largest and 14th Aero show Aero India-2023 which will be held in Bengaluru in February.

He urged them to encourage their respective defence and aerospace companies to attend the global event.

Singh described Aero India as a premier global aviation trade fair, which provides an opportunity for the Indian aviation-defence industry, including the aerospace industry, to showcase its products, technologies and solutions to the national decision makers.

The five-day show will witness a combination of major aerospace and defence trade exposition, along with aerial displays by the Indian Air Force.

"Besides the major entrepreneurs and investors in the defence and aerospace industries, the event will witness participation of prominent defence think-tanks and defence-related bodies from across the world. Aero India will, indeed, provide a unique opportunity for exchange of information, ideas and new technological developments in the aviation industry," he said.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that the government's efforts towards 'Make in India' are neither isolationist nor are they just meant for India alone.

"Our self-reliance initiative is the beginning of a new paradigm of partnership with our partner countries. Partnerships are being made with global defence industry giants. Recently, we signed a contract for manufacture of C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. 'Make in India' encompasses 'Make for the World'. It translates into an open offer to all for joint efforts and partnerships in defence R&D and production," he said.

