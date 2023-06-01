India, Nepal ink pacts on enhancing physical connectivity; power, tourism cooperation

New Delhi, June 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that several agreements have been signed between India and Nepal, focussing on enhancing physical connectivity, as well as cooperation in power and tourism sectors.

Addressing the media during a joint press conference with his visiting Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' after their bilateral meeting, Modi said: "We have established new rail links to increase physical connectivity. Long term power trade agreement has been established between India and Nepal today. This will give strength to the power sector of our countries."

He further added that the religious and cultural ties between India and Nepal are very old and strong.

"To further strengthen this, we have decided that projects related to Ramayana Circuit should be expedited," Modi added.

On his part, Prachanda said: "This is my fourth visit to India. The relationship between India and Nepal is age-old. Today we discussed over steps to strengthen the ties between both nations. We also jointly launched many groundbreaking projects."

Modi and Prachanda virtually participated in the groundbreaking and inauguration ceremony of various projects, giving boost to cross-border connectivity and flow of people, goods and energy.

Both leaders jointly unveiled the e-plaque of the Kurtha-Bijalpura section of the railway.

They also jointly flagged off the Indian Railway cargo train from Bathnaha to Nepal Custom yard.

The two Prime Ministers inaugurated inland container ports (ICPs) at Nepalgunj (Nepal) and Rupaidiha (India).

The two Prime Ministers inaugurated inland container ports (ICPs) at Nepalgunj (Nepal) and Rupaidiha (India).

They also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of ICPs at Bhairahawa (Nepal) and Sonauli (India) and also in the groundbreaking ceremony of phase-II facilities under Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline.

Modi and Prachanda also virtually participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Indian portion of Gorakhpur-Bhutwal transmission line.

Prachanda arrived in India on Wednesday on a four-day official visit.



