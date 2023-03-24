"India never had a 12th pass PM": Delhi CM Kejriwal after Rahul's disqualification as MP

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP, saying that never in its history had India seen a Prime Minister, who is "12th pass" and not capable of running the country.

Kejriwal also urged all BJP leaders to leave the party, claiming it was destroying the country under the leadership of PM Modi.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, the Delhi CM said, "Never in its history did India have a PM, who is only a 12th pass. He is incapable of running the government and lets his ego guide his actions. I wish to personally appeal to all BJP leaders to consider leaving the party as, under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is facing destruction. Those who want to destroy the country can stay in the BJP but those wanting to save the country from ruin should leave the party today."

Claiming that democracy was under attack on the watch of PM Modi, Kejriwal called on people to come forward and save the country.

"Now, the onus is on the people to come forward and fight this undemocratic regime. If we want to save the country, 130 crore people of India will have to come forward and take the lead. It doesn't matter which party comes to power. What is of concern is the way our democracy is being tarnished and attacked," Kejriwal said.

Rahul was disqualified as a member of the Lower House earlier on Friday, a day after his conviction by the Surat court in a defamation case for a remark using the 'Modi surname' at a rally in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

CM Kejriwal said he respects the judiciary but the disqualification of the Congress leader was an act of cowardice.

"Whatever is happening today is very dangerous. They (BJP) want to create an ambience of One Nation, One Party. This is dictatorship. This is the most cowardly government ever," the Delhi CM said.

The Surat court on Thursday sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years' imprisonment in a defamation case over his remark using the surname 'Modi' at a campaign rally in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the campaign event in Kolar, Karnataka, Rahul had said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as their surname?"

The criminal defamation case against Rahul was filed by three-time Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

