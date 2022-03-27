India's $400bn export target illustrates capability, potential: Modi

New Delhi, March 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India recently achieved the target of $400 billion exports which has illustrated country's capability and potential.

In his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat', he said the export target also signified that the demand for items made in India has been increasing all over the world and the supply chain is getting stronger by the day.

"The nation takes great strides when resolutions are bigger than dreams. When there is a sincere effort day and night for the resolutions, those resolutions also attain fruition," Modi said.

Noting that new products from all corners of the country are reaching foreign shores, the Prime Minister further said that now exports of leather products from Hailakandi in Assam or handloom products from Osmanabad, fruits and vegetables from Bijapur or black rice from Chandauli, were all increasing.

"Now, you will also find the world famous apricot of Ladakh in Dubai too and in Saudi Arabia, you will find bananas shipped from Tamil Nadu. Most importantly, the array of new products is being sent to newer countries such as the first shipment of millets grown in Himachal and Uttarakhand was exported to Denmark."

He also informed that the Bainganapalli and Subarnarekha mangoes from Krishna and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh were being exported to South Korea, while the fresh jackfruits from Tripura and the king chilli from Nagaland have also reached London.

The Prime Minister said that it due to the hard work of farmers, artisans, weavers, engineers, mall entrepreneurs, the MSME sector; that exports from India were reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world.

Talking about the success of our small entrepreneurs at the domestic level, he said that they were playing a major partnership role in Central procurement through Government e-Market place (GeM) and during the last one year through the portal, the government has purchased items worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

"Close to 1.25 lakh small entrepreneurs, small shopkeepers from every corner of the country have sold their goods directly to the government. Now even the smallest of shopkeepers can sell one's goods to the government on the GeM Portal - this is the New India."

