India's CAG selected as external auditor of International Labour Organisation

New Delhi, Feb 23 Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, has been selected as External Auditor of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Geneva for a four-year term (2024 to 2027).

The CAG will take over from the present External Auditor, Supreme Audit Institution of the Philippines. Officials said that CAG's appointment is a recognition of its standing among the international community as well as its professionalism, high standards, global audit experience, and strong national credentials.

The ILO had formed a Selection Panel for appointment of External Auditor and invited bids from the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs). Based on the technical experience and other criteria, the ILO shortlisted three Supreme Audit Institutions (India, Canada and UK) for technical presentations. In Geneva, a three-member team from CAG of India presented the strengths, approach and skill set as also the vast experience of auditing international organisations to the tripartite selection panel of ILO.

Officials said that the selection panel was impressed by the CAG's approach in developing a strategic partnership with the ILO through which it aims to assist the ILO in meeting its strategic goals while maintaining critical independence and oversight in performing the functions of the External Auditor. The panel specifically noted the relevance of the CAG's proposed use of data analytics, risk profiling, and sampling in the audit process.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is currently the External Auditor of the World Health Organisation (2020-2023), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (2020-2025), the International Atomic Energy Agency (2022-2027), the Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2021-2023), and Inter Parliamentary Union (2020-2022).

CAG is a Member of the United Nations Panel of External Auditors. He is also a member of the Governing Boards of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and ASOSAI. CAG chairs the INTOSAI Knowledge Sharing Committee, its Working Group on IT Audit and the Compliance Audit Sub-Committee.

ILO is a UN agency, which brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 Member States, to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men.

