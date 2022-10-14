Indonesian Prez inspects Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway project

Jakarta, Oct 14 Indonesian President Joko Widodo observed the comprehensive inspection train parked at the Tegallur station and listened to the report on the overall construction of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway (HSR) project.

The Tegallur station is the last station of the Jakarta-Bandung HSR, located in Bandung, the capital of Indonesia's West Java province, with a floor area of 15,268 square metre and a maximum gathering capacity of 1,500 people and peak hourly transmission capacity of 3,200 people.

Widodo on Thursday said that the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung HSR is progressing smoothly in general. The participating parties have made painstaking efforts to overcome complex geological, epidemic and other difficulties to advance the construction with high quality as planned.

He added that the project will speed up and improve the mobility of people and goods, enhance Indonesia's overall competitiveness, and new points of economic growth will emerge in Jakarta and Bandung, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the G20 summit, the results of the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung HSR will be presented, further reflecting the excellent cooperation between the governments of Indonesia and China.

At present, all 13 tunnels along the railway have been completed. More than 92 per cent of the subgrade, bridge and station civil works have been completed. One high-speed electric passenger train and one inspection train tailored for this project arrived in Indonesia on September 1.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the Jakarta-Bandung HSR built with Chinese technology will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung from more than three hours to around 40 minutes.

