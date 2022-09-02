INS Vikrant, a collective effort of all govts since 1999: Cong

New Delhi, Sep 2 The Congress on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to acknowledge the efforts of previous governments in building INS Vikrant India's first Indigenous aircraft.

"India's 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned today is a collective effort of all govts since 1999. Will PM acknowledge? Let's also recall original INS Vikrant that served us well in 1971 war. Much reviled Krishna Menon played a key role in getting it from UK," veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The aircraft carrier keel was laid in 2009 during UPA government and was launched during that period, he Congress said.

Prime Minister Modi commissioned the fully indigenous developed aircraft carrier INS Vikrant this morning. After unveiling the aircraft carrier, the Prime Minister said India has joined the select club of nations who have developed indigenous aircraft carrier.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minster said: "INS Vikrant a floating airfield, a floating town and the power generated in it can light up 5,000 houses, while the cables can run to Kashi from Kochi."

He that its deck is up to the size of two football fields and its the example of government aim to make India self reliant in defence sector.

Though the security of Indo-Pacific region is our priority, but in the past it was ignored, he said.

Unveiling the new flag of the Navy, the PM said: "Indian Naval flags carried a sign of slavery which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

The new Naval Ensign that draws inspiration from the seal of great Indian emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, depicts steadfastness, while the octagonal shape represents the 8 directions symbolizing multi-directional reach of the navy, Prime Minister Modi said.

