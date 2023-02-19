Investment magnet Noida-Greater Noida miles behind in rail connectivity

Noida, Feb 19 Gautam Buddha Nagar, comprising Noida-Greater Noida, is the highest revenue-generating district of Uttar Pradesh and a core part of Delhi NCR. Be it the high-rise buildings, the metro rail networks, or the investments brought through the Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow, this district remains on the top. But in terms of rail connectivity, it stands miles behind.

Presently, Dadri is the only railway station in the district which is the main route between Delhi and Howrah. But no train commences its journey from here, and a very less number of trains have a stoppage at this station.

No government has ever tried to improve the condition of this railway station, due to which the residents of the district have to reach Ghaziabad, New Delhi or Anand Vihar Railway Station for boarding trains.

Sunil Singh, a resident of Greater Noida, says that there is very good metro connectivity around him, but due to the lack of a railway station, he has to go to Delhi or Ghaziabad to catch a train. He tells that despite leaving home hours before the journey, many times he could not board the train as he reached the station late because of the traffic jam on the way.

Gautam Buddha Nagar bagged the highest numbers of investments during the Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow, and the share of the three authorities here Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna has been 27 per cent of the total investment proposals received by the state government. Investors are flocking to Yamuna Authority due to the upcoming Jewar Airport. Along with this, Greater Noida Authority and Noida Authority have also attracted a lot of investors.

The Uttar Pradesh government received investment proposals of nearly Rs 33 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit.

With rail connectivity a big issue in the district, the government is planning to revamp the Boraki railway station of Greater Noida and create a multi-modal transport hub, which will comprise the railway station, a metro station and a bus stand.

Boraki railway station, metro station and bus stand will be connected by a skywalk (traveller) being built in Greater Noida to provide convenience to the passengers. With the skywalk, passengers will not have to walk on foot carrying luggage from railway station to bus stand or metro station but will stand at one place on the traveller and reach their destination.

The concept plan for the entire project has been prepared. The Greater Noida Authority, in collaboration with the Government of India, has planned the multi-modal transport and logistics hub on 478 hectares of land in seven villages around Boraki.

The approval of the Government of India has been received on both these projects. So far, about 80 per cent of land has been acquired.

It is expected that after its completion, most of the eastbound trains will run from Boraki and people living in and around Greater Noida will be able to board trains for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal from here.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor