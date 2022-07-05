IOM needs $93.4 mn in funds for Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa, July 5 The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) disclosed that it needs $93.4 million in funding to meet the humanitarian needs of three million people in four Horn of Africa countries.

In a situation overview report, the IOM said the funds are required to meet the basic needs of people in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, reports Xinhua news agency.

They included food and non-food needs; emergency shelter; water; sanitation; hygiene; protection; rapid response fund; and support livelihoods in the four countries, said the report.

Ethiopia and Somalia have by far the largest number of people with urgent humanitarian needs with 1.1 and 1.25 million respectively.

Djibouti and Kenya have between 15,000 and 54,786 needy people, according to the IOM report.

It further disclosed the two countries cover the vast bulk of the total $93.4 million funds needed with $24.2 million and $66.3 million needed for Ethiopia and Somalia, respectively.

The IOM needs $1.4 million and $1.5 million to meet the humanitarian needs of vulnerable people in Djibouti and Kenya, respectively.

"With four consecutive failed rains, the Horn of Africa is facing one of its most severe droughts in decades, with soaring food prices also causing a serious food security crisis," the report added.

