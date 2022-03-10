Iran calls nuke deal parties for immediate 'political decisions' in talks

Tehran, March 10 A senior Iranian diplomat said it is possible to make a successful conclusion in the Vienna talks on restoring the 2015 nuclear deal if relevant parties make the right political decisions immediately to lift US sanctions.

A successful conclusion "is not out of reach if the US and other members of the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) show good faith in the negotiations and make the necessary and right political decisions to immediately lift the cruel and inhumane sanctions", Xinhua news agency quoted Mohammad Reza Ghaebi, head of Iran's permanent mission to international organizations in Vienna, as saying.

"Iran has repeatedly announced that it will reverse its remedial measures if the other parties return to the full and verifiable implementation of their obligations within the framework of the JCPOA," he told the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA.

The Iranian envoy stressed that several IAEA reports have shown "transparency in Iran's nuclear program and activities".

Since April 2021, several rounds of talks have been held in Vienna between Iran and major parties to the deal, in a bid to restore the 2015 nuclear deal from which former US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Tehran.

Tehran retaliated by scrapping some of its commitments.

The US has been indirectly involved in the Vienna talks.

