Iranian, Saudi delegations to meet in Baghdad

Tehran, Dec 24 Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian announced that a new round of talks between delegations from Tehran and Saudi Arabia will take place in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Friday in efforts to normalise ties.

With the efforts of Iraq, "we will participate in the next round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh tomorrow (Friday)", Xinhua news agency quoted Amir Abdollahian as saying at a joint press conference on Thursday with his visiting Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

"I would like to emphasise that in the last round of talks, we presented a set of practical and constructive proposals to the Saudi side. The delegations of the two countries will meet in Baghdad in the near future and will work on the implementation of the next phase of the agreement," he said.

The Iranian top diplomat expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi government for its efforts to help resolve the "misunderstandings" between Tehran and Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016 after angry protests were held outside its embassy in Tehran in a reaction to the kingdom's execution of a senior Shia cleric.

The two countries have recently held four rounds of negotiations, brokered by Baghdad, over resolving their differences.

