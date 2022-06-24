Ireland's population exceeds 5.12 mn: Census

Dublin, June 24 Ireland's population stood at slightly over 5.12 million as of April 2022, according to the preliminary results of the Census 2022 released by the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This represented a 7.6-per cent increase in the country's population when compared with the last census conducted in April 2016, said the CSO on Thursday.

There were a total of 5,123,536 people living in Ireland on the census night of April 3, 2022, it said, adding that females accounted for 50.62 per cent of the total population with the remaining to be held by males, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the six years between 2016 and 2022, the growth rate of the female population was 7.7 per cent while that of males was 7.5 per cent, according to the CSO figures.

