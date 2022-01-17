Is Channi CM face in assembly polls? Punjab Youth Congress echoes party's message

Hours after Congress sent an apparent signal of backing Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial candidate in the poll-bound state, the Punjab Youth Congress also echoed the message through a tweet.

"History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong! Powerful people make places powerful #CongressHiAyegi," the Punjab Youth Congress said in a tweet that was accomped by a video of the Chief Minister taking part in various events and addressing rallies.

Channi was picked up as Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post in September last year amid unending infighting in the party. The parting was on a bitter note and Amarinder Singh has formed his own party to fight the polls.

Channi, who belongs to the Dalit community, was a surprise choice of the leadership among various names doing the rounds then.

There has been an apparent tussle between him and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over the chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab polls to be held on February 20. The party leadership has not declared a CM candidate despite being pushed to do so.

The Congress on Monday officially tweeted a video in which actor Sonu Sood states that the "real chief minister is the one who does not have to tell he is the chief ministerial candidate".

The video has footage of Channi taking part in various events and Sidhu, who has been talking of changing "the system," is not seen in the clip.

Actor Sonu Sood, whose sister Malvika Sood, has been declared Congress candidate from Moga, says in the video that the "real chief minister, the real king is the one who has to be forcibly brought to the chair and who does not have to struggle for it."

'The real chief minister, the real king is the one who has to forcibly brought to the chair and who does not have to struggle for it and does not have to state that I am CM candidate, I deserve it. He should be such a backbencher, who is brought from behind and told that you deserve it. Such a chief minister can bring change in the country," Sood says in the video.

"Punjab is saying that now we are with hand (Congress poll symbol), we will strengthen it," the party said in the tweet.

Amid seeming tussle in Punjab Congress over chief ministerial candidate ahead of assembly polls, Sidhu had said on Thursday last that he is "not running for any post" and took a swipe at the "system" which, he said, "could not give justice" in sacrilege and drugs cases.

Sidhu in his tweets seemingly threatened the party's government in the state and also the party's central leadership which has made decisions concerning Punjab leadership over the past five years.

"It's either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu," he said indicating that he may quit if there is change desired by him.

He had also said the system is being run by "mafias in connivance of mischievous politicians".

"A system which could not give justice to our Guru and could not punish the big fishes involved in Drug trade needs to be demolished. I categorically state that I'm not running for any post and it's either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu," he said in a tweet.

Sidhu alleged that the glory of Punjab has been "annihilated by the nexus of few political leaders and mafia".

"The fight is to change this system which has eroded Punjab like termites and is being run by Mafias in connivance of mischievous politicians. This system cries for a change and reforms as the glory of Punjab has been annihilated by the nexus of Few political leaders and Mafia," he had added.

Sidhu's tweets had come a day after he had said that it was for the people of Punjab to decide who will be the next chief minister of Punjab and not party high command.

Channi had also said in an interview that the party should declare chief ministerial candidate to brighten his prospects in the forthcoming assembly polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

