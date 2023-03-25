Is Pinarayi Vijayan playing games to appease Modi? asks Cong on Rahul issue

Thiruvananthapuram, March 25 Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Saturday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over thrashing of Congress workers who took to the streets to protest disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.

He accused the Chief Minister Pinarayi of playing a game to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On the one hand, Vijayan criticised the action on the Congress scion, but on the other, his police on Friday late evening thrashed the Youth Congress taking out protests march against the highhandedness against Gandhi by the BJP government. We have got enough evidence that the thrash order came from the CM's office," Satheesan alleged.

"With the Damocles sword hanging over Vijayan on account of a few cases currently under probe, he has to please Modi and that's what happened when our activists were roughed up and cases registered against several protesters," added Satheesan.

He further said that the entire Congress-led UDF has decided to strongly protest the "autocratic" ways of the Modi government.

