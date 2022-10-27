ISI chief slams Imran

Islamabad, Oct 27 In a direct jibe at Imran Khan, Director-General of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum said that it is not possible that the former Pakistan Prime Minister can meet the army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at night and then call him a "traitor in the day".

"If the commander-in-chief is a traitor then why did you meet him in hiding? Meeting (him) is your right but it cannot be possible that you meet at night and call (him) a traitor at night," asked the DG ISI.

Lt Gen Anjum said that the military was called "neutral and an animal" as they had committed treason by refusing to be part of an "illegal" decision, Geo News reported.

He said that the refusal to do the "illegal job" was not the decision of a single person or army chief but of the entire institution.

The ISI chief said that the military has been under a lot of pressure since March but they decided to limit themselves to its constitutional role.

He said that General Bajwa could have spent the last six months of his term in peace but he took the decision in favour of the country and institution, Geo News reported.

"The Army chief was offered an extension for an indefinite period in his term (by PTI government)," said Lt Gen Anjum.

He also wondered if the commander in chief was a traitor then "why was he praised endlessly in the recent past", Geo News reported.

"If the army chief is a traitor in your eyes, why did you want to give an extension in his term, why do you still meet him secretly," asked the DG ISI.

The DG ISI revealed the information in a press conference alongside Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar.

The two were addressing the media on the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

"The purpose of this press conference is to inform you about the death of prominent senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and the circumstances surrounding it," said DG ISPR at the start of the press conference.

Lt Gen Iftikhar said that the press conference is being done at a time when it is "important to present the facts correctly" so "fact, fiction and opinion" can be differentiated. He also shared that the military's media wing has informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the press conference.

