Israel shoots down drone in Red Sea: Military

Jerusalem, Dec 27 The Israel Air Force intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Red Sea while it was approaching Israel, the Israeli military has said.

The military, which released the video footage of the interception, said in a statement on Tuesday that an Israeli aircraft "successfully intercepted a hostile aerial target that approached the Israeli territory in the area of the Red Sea", Xinhua news agency reported.

The Air Force's Control Unit "monitored the target throughout the incident", it added.

The Israeli military issued the statement after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed a fresh attack on the Israeli Red Sea resort city of Eilat, using "a number of suicide drones."

Houthi forces have launched several missiles and drones toward Eilat since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, saying the attacks were carried out "to support Hamas".

