ISRO team to visit JU soon to explore possibilities of using tech to curb ragging

Kolkata, Aug 30 Responding to the appeal of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, a team from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to visit Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (JU) shortly to explore the possibilities of eliminating ragging from the campus by using technology.

The Governor had appealed to ISRO to check the possibilities of using technology to eliminate ragging from the university campus after the tragic death of a fresher on August 10.

The first year student of Bengali honours had died after falling from the balcony of a students’ hostel. It is suspected that he became a victim of ragging.

The Governor even personally spoke to top ISRO officials on this matter, who assured him of considering his appeal.

Sources in the Raj Bhavan said they recently got a message from ISO stating that it has decided to send a team which will visit the JU campus, conduct a thorough review of the situation, and accordingly come out with suggestions to eliminate ragging through the use of technology.

Confirming the development, the interim Vice Chancellor of JU, Buddhadeb Sau, said that ISRO will be sending a team to the university shortly.

“However, the exact date of their visit is yet to be confirmed,” Sau said.

Already, the JU authorities have taken the first step to install 26 AI-enabled CCTV cameras within the campus by floating tenders for the same. The JU authorities have also decided to include 30 retired army personnel in its security network for the university campus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor