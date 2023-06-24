IT sleuths continue raids on people associated with TN minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai, June 24 The Income Tax Department teams on Sunday were conducting raids for the second consecutive day at the places associated with people close to arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji.

Raids, with security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were taking place at Karur and Coimbatore areas.

Balaji, the state Electricity, Excise and Prohibition Minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 14 in a case related to jobs for cash scam. While the DMK government retained him as a minister, his portfolios were reallocated to other ministers.

The Income Tax Department had conducted searches and raids at many places associated with Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar a few days before the Enforcement Directorate arrested the minister. During the raids, the DMK cadres and associates of the Minister had allegedly assaulted IT Department officials injuring a few officials critically. A woman official was also injured in the assault.

Sources in the IT Department told that the raids are continuing at the places of Shakthi mess owners, Karthik and Ramesh who are considered to be close to the minister and his brother Ashok Kumar.

The IT Department, according to sources will also be conducting raids in other places attached to the minister and his family. The IT department and the Directorate of Enforcement are trying to unearth maximum proof to connect the money trial of the minister.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor