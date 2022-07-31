ITBP DG Sanjay Arora appointed new Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi, July 31 Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Arora was on Sunday appointed the new Commissioner of Delhi Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, was till now serving as the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The post of Delhi Police chief was falling vacant as current Commissioner Rakesh Asthana's tenure was set to end on July 31.

A farewell parade was organised at Parade Ground, new Police Lines, Delhi for the outgoing Commissioner.

The 61-year-old Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, was appointed as Police Commissioner of Delhi in July 2021, just four days before his superannuation. Earlier, he served as the Special Director at the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) and while serving as Director General of Civil Aviation Security, he was also given the additional charge of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

On his last day of service, Asthana lauded the Delhi Police force and termed it as one of the finest in the whole world.

Arora will take charge of the office on August 1.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, he has received several accolades for his services throughout his career spanning over three decades.

He was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak and UN Peacekeeping Medal among others.

After joining the IPS, he served in various capacities in Tamil Nadu Police. He was Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force, where he achieved significant success against the Veerappan gang, and was awarded the Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action.

In 1991, Arora, after being trained by NSG, had a pivotal role in forming the Special Security Group (SSG) to provide security to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during the heydays of LTTE activity. He also served as the Superintendent of Police of various districts of the state.

Arora also had served in the ITBP on deputation as Commandant from 1997 to 2002. He had commanded an ITBP Battalion in Matli, Uttarakhand from 1997 to 2000. As an instructor, he had made contributions in the field of training, serving as Commandant (Combat Wing) at the ITBP Academy, Mussoorie from 2000 to 2002.

He had served as Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore, from 2002 to 2004. He has also served as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Villupuram range and Deputy Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Arora was Additional Commissioner, Crime & Headquarters, and Additional Commissioner - Traffic in Chennai. On promotion, he was appointed as ADGP, Operations and ADGP, Administration.

He assumed the charge of DG ITBP on August 31, 2021 as its 31st chief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor