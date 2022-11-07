"It's time for those who joined TMC for financial benefits to leave" says party MP Saugata Roy

Trinamool Congress Party MP Saugata Roy said that time has come for those who joined the party for financial benefits to leave.

TMC MP was addressing the general public in Kamarhati on Saturday, where he mentioned the panchayat polls, which are scheduled in early 2023. "We want the panchayat elections to be peaceful," said Roy.

Trinamool Congress Party leader lashed out at his party members, who joined TMC for financial gains. "It's time for those who joined or are in the party for financial benefits to leave the party," Roy said, adding that 95 per cent of our team works honestly.

Roy's statement comes amid protests by the opposition BJP, CPI(M) and Congress, alleging corruption by the ruling TMC at all levels of the administration in West Bengal.

However, Roy's statement is seen in the wake of two strongmen of the party, Parth Chatterjee and Anubruta Mondal, being under the agency's scanner for several scams.

It is worth mentioning that the CBI had arrested TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal from his residence in Bolpur in connection with the cattle smuggling scam on August 11 and subsequently he was lodged in jail.

Earlier on Wednesday, a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Saturday questioned Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

The team of CBI officials questioned Mondal in the scam after reaching Asansol jail in West Burdwan district on Saturday.

Apart from this, in October, the Special CBI Court extended judicial custody of West Bengal former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee along with ex-officials for 14 days in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) Scam.

The former state education minister was produced in the CBI court, Alipore in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission Scam.

Notably, during the public address on Saturday, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "we don't want some people to tarnish the party's image for personal gain."

Informing people about the West Bengal panchayat polls scheduled in 2023, Roy said that our resolve is that we want the panchayat elections to be peaceful. "Abhishek Banerjee had announced earlier, that the candidate for panchayat polls will be decided by the party high command," Roy added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor