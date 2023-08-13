Jammu's RS Pura border thrives as peace revives prosperity

Srinagar, Aug 13 In a heartening turn of events, tranquility and optimism have returned to the RS Pura border region adjacent to the international border in Jammu, best symbolised by the flourishing crops that now adorn the area.

The resumption of border tourism at RS Pura's Suchetgarh post and the accelerated pace of the four-laning road project stand as beacons of progress and growth.

Merely a few years ago, relentless cross-border firing from Pakistan had disrupted the lives of farmers in the region. The constant threat of firing had forced local residents to leave their homes to seek safety.

"Previously, we couldn't tend to our farms due to constant shelling from Pakistan. Now, peace has returned to the border villages, and we are working in our fields without living in fear anymore," said Roshan Lal, a farmer at the zero line in RS Pura.

A turning point came in November 2003 when a Ceasefire Agreement was inked between India and Pakistan. This brought hope to the beleaguered populace as migrants returned to reestablish their lives and livelihoods.

Regrettably, the ceasefire lost meaning as sporadic firing and mortar attacks persisted from Pakistan's side.

A glimmer of hope was rekindled in 2021 when the ceasefire agreement was reinstated between the two nations. From that point onwards, a tranquil atmosphere has prevailed in the border areas, significantly benefitting the local farmers who have returned to their fields with renewed enthusiasm. The restoration of peace has enabled residents to resume their daily lives without the constant shadow of conflict looming over them.

"There aren't any ceasefire violations anymore. Earlier, we were living in constant worry, but now we feel much safer. Pakistani shells used to land in our villages before, but firing has ceased for the last four years," shared Darshan Kumar, another farmer.

The positive changes have been manifold. The lush, fertile fields narrate the tale of revived prosperity and happiness. Border tourism has been resumed at RS Pura's Suchetgarh post, attracting visitors and fostering economic growth.

Additionally, the momentum gained in the four-laning of roads promises improved connectivity and enhanced infrastructure for the region, paving the way for further development opportunities.

