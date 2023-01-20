JAP youth wing leader killed in Bihar's Madhepura

Patna, Jan 20 A leader of Jan Adhikar Party's (JAP) youth wing was shot dead in Bihar's Madhepura district on Friday, police said.

Abhishek Kumar alias Pinku, the youth wing President of Chausa block in the district, sustained three gunshot injuries and died during the treatment in the hospital.

SHO of Purani police station Mukesh Kumar Singh said: "The victim was returning on a a bike from Bihariganj block to Bhargama. While traveling on state highway 58, the accused intercepted him at Bhagra Mor and shot him at close range."

Local residents came to his help and took him to the primary health centre in Purani where he succumbed. The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained.

