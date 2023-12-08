Japan: Top govt spokesman accused of concealing 10 mn yen fund

Tokyo, Dec 8 Amid escalating ruling Liberal Democratic Party fund scandal, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, country's top government spokesperson, has been accused of not reporting more than 10 million yen (about $70,000 ) in income raised by his party faction, local media reported on Friday.

Matsuno, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)'s largest faction, namely Seiwaken previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was suspected to have pooled secret funds amounting to around 100 million yen over at least the past five years through 2022, Kyodo news reported.

Addressing a press conference, Matsuno said he has no intention to resign and his faction is verifying the facts related to allegations.

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced his decision to step down as chief of his faction in the LDP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor