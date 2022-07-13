JCS chief inspects readiness posture in first meeting with major commanders: Source

Seoul, July 13 The new Head of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Wednesday presided over his first meeting with major military commanders since taking office earlier this month, a military source said.

During the meeting, General Kim Seung-kyum ordered commanders to establish a firm readiness posture amid a grave security situation due to recent provocations from North Korea and signs that the recalcitrant regime is preparing for a nuclear test, according to the source.

Kim also stressed improving the readiness posture and capabilities in order to respond firmly and punish any provocation, Yonhap news agency reported.

In his inauguration speech on July 5, Kim warned that North Korea's provocations will be met with "unsparing retaliation".

