JD-U MLC claims BJP leaders provoked agitators in Katihar

Patna, July 28 The blame game continued in Bihar following the Katihar firing that claimed two lives.

On Friday, JD-U MLC Khalid Anwar claimed that BJP supporters and leaders were involved in stone pelting and provoking the protestors to attack the police personnel and power department employees.

“The people were protesting against erratic power supply in Barsoi but the BJP leaders provoked them to attack the police party. They provided stones to agitators,” Anwar said.

“Several BJP leaders were clearly visible in video footages of the incident. They provoked the protesters. Only BJP leaders are responsible for whatever happended in Barsoi. Their only goal is to disturb the communal harmony and they did the same in Katihar. The incident of July 26 was part of BJP's conspiracy to rule in Bihar on the dead bodies,” the JD-U MLC said.

“The BJP leaders are responsible for the deaths. We will expose them and the law will take action against them. The investigation is currently underway and culprits will face the action,” he added.

The JD-U MLC further claimed the BJP is "jittery" over the way Opposition parties are united in the country. "The leaders of BJP are nervous and involved in conspiracy in desperation. The people of Bihar and the country are watching them and they will respond at the right time,” Anwar said.

Reacting on the Anwar's allegations, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said: "JD-U is in power and all the government machinery is with it. They should investigate the incident. Who is stopping them?... The intelligence agencies were sleeping when agitation was underway in Barsoi for erratic power supply. Complaints are coming from every district in Bihar about erratic power supply. The leaders present at the spot belong to Mahagathbandhan. If there were BJP leaders present at the spot why don’t you initiate the high level inquiry into the matter?"

"We are ready for the investigation of Katihar, Darbhanga, Purnea, Araria and others,” Sinha added.

The LoP also claimed that due to politics of appeasement, crime incidents are increasing in state.

