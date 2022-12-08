JD-U needs to introspect after Kurhani bypoll result: Upendra Kushwaha

Patna, Dec 8 In wake of the party's defeat in Kurhani bypoll in Bihar, JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday said that it is a time to introspect for the party, rather than blame others.

"We have to understand that people will not go according to us. We have to go according to the expectation and wishes of common people of Bihar," Kushwaha said without taking the name of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar or any other party leader.

Kushwaha in the past said that the liquor ban in Bihar is hurting the party. It was also pointed out during the state council meeting and Nitish Kumar requested to meet common workers of the party alone and take their point of view of the ground situation.

The defeat of Kurhani may have a big impact in future elections, especially the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Assembly election. The BJP, at present, is the only opposition party in Bihar. It has contested against 7 parties - the JD-U, the RJD, the Congress, the CPI, the CPI-M, the CPI-MLL and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Besides, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) was in the fray in the Kurhani bypoll to defeat BJP.

The Kurhani seat was given to the JD-U after Anil Sahani of RJD was convicted in the LTA scam. Political analysts believe that the JD-U did not analyse the ground reality before selection of its candidate.

The voters believe that Manoj Kushwaha is not a local candidate. Besides, his arrogance during the campaign is also seen as a reason for his defeat. Leaders like Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalan Singh, Kushwaha, and Ashok Chaudhary campaigned for him but he failed to win.

