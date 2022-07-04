JD-U to contest Nagaland Assembly election on its own

Patna, July 4 Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Monday announced that it has decided to contest the Nagaland Assembly election next year without any alliance.

Party national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said that JD-U has started preparation for the upcoming polls in Nagaland.

"Our party had contested the 2018 Assembly election in Nagaland and managed to achieve 5.6 per cent votes and also won one seat. This time we will contest elections with the aim to win maximum seats and achieve more than 6 per cent votes to get recognition as a regional party in the state.

"We have an alliance with the BJP and the HAM only in Bihar. We had contested the last Assembly election alone in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and got the recognition of regional political parties in those two states. We will do the same in Nagaland as well to strengthen our position," Singh said.

