JD-U will be wiped out from Bihar after 2024 polls: Vijay Sinha

Patna, Sep 27 The Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, claimed on Tuesday that JD-U will be wiped out from Bihar after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The countdown for the destruction of JD-U has started; the final nail in the coffin will be placed in 2024," Sinha said.

"Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad had gone to Delhi to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, but she did not meet them properly. Their body language after the meeting appeared to be dull," Sinha claimed.

"In Bihar, criminals are ruling the state parallel to the state government. 'Daru' (liquor) and 'Balu' (sand) mafias are controlling a parallel economy in the state. The people sitting in the government are spreading anarchy in Bihar," Sinha said.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Purnea airport, Sinha said the Centre has given money for land acquisition, but the state government is not acquiring the land.

