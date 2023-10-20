Jim Jordan likely to lose 3rd bid for House Speaker

Washington, Oct 20 Republican Jim Jordan has been testing the swirling waters of the GOP on Friday taking a shot at the Speakership with his third bid as the Congress went without a permanent speaker for the 17th day with important legislations lined up for passage in the House, the media reported.

According to reports, the vote is ongoing but the Republican holdouts are voting against him.

Strong Republican holdouts have been continuously voting against him and are doing so in the third bid on Friday as a section of republicans call him a "political terrorist" and Democrats are deeply suspicious of his agenda due to his alleged involvement in the Janurayr 6 insurrections.

He refused to respond to any of the subpoenas issued to him by the Congressional committee that investigated the riots.

The unprecedented logjam in the house imperils US President Joe Biden's $100 billion aid package for Israel and Ukraine for their wars with Hamas and Russia to pass in the house, media reports said.

The bigger threat is the lower chamber cannot negotiate to avoid a shutdown before the November 17 deadline.

A third speaker vote is underway but House Republicans are no closer to ending their gridlock and infighting, USA Today said, indicating Jordan would lose the third vote also in succession.

His supporters have told him to fight as long as he can until the holdouts yield.

Democrats seem inclined for a compromise to vote with conservative Republicans to make permanent the protem speaker Patrick Henry even as they have fielded house minority leader Hakim Jefferies for the post voting en bloc in both the first two rounds.

The GOP nominated Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for the speakership again and Democrats proposed House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Jordan is in a fierce face-off from at least 20 GOP lawmakers, and those Republican holdouts have not indicated they will budge.Jordan has already lost two speaker votes.

The House vote is on-going, but Jordan is on track to lose a third time, USA Today said.

He has lost 22 votes so far and is on track to lose more support in the third vote than in the previous two votes.

House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., nominated Jeffries for the speakership on behalf of House Democrats.

He has earned the most votes this week but not enough to clinch the win.

